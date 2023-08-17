Cuba regrets deaths and damages caused by explosion in Dominican Republic





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 16 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla reasserted his solidarity with and sent his condolences to the people and government of the Dominican Republic for the fatal victims, missing persons and damages caused by an explosion in San Cristóbal.



Through his Twitter account, the Cuban official offered his sympathies to relatives and friends of the victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery.



So far, 27 people have been reported dead as a result of an explosion Tuesday in a bustling area of San Cristobal, a city in the southern region of Dominican Republic.



The local mayor's office established three days of mourning in memory of the deceased and declared the place of the explosion as a disaster area.