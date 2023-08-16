Cuban intelectual granted Honoris Causa degree in Nicaragua





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 16 (ACN The National Autonomous University of Nicaragua awarded this Tuesday the degree of Doctor Honoris Causa in Humanities to Abel Prieto, president of Casa de las Americas.



According to Prensa Latina, Ramona Rodriguez, rector of the institution, said that the distinction was granted taking into account the love and dedication of the prominent Cuban intellectual to the rescue of the history and cultural identity of the people.



It is also a recognition of his dedicated work and contribution to the consolidation of a more humanistic, supportive and just society, strengthening peace and friendship between the peoples and governments of Cuba and Nicaragua.



The awarding of the aforementioned title took place as part of the commemoration of the 93rd and 97th anniversaries of the birthdays of the founding member of the Sandinista National Liberation Front Tomás Borge and the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, according to the note.



After the ceremony, the attendees participated in a discussion led by the Cuban writer and a panel in which they discussed, among other topics, the political and cultural legacy of Fidel Castro and Tomás Borge.