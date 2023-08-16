Cuba marks the National Day of the Congo





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 15 (ACN) Cuba paid tribute today to the people and government of the Republic of Congo, on the occasion of its National Day, which is celebrated in commemoration of the day the African country gained its independence from France in 1960.



On the occasion of the date, the Cuban foreign ministry ratified on Twitter the will to continue strengthening friendship and cooperation ties between the two nations.



The Caribbean nation and the Congo re-established diplomatic relations on May 10, 1964 and since then have maintained ties in several spheres.



The support of the African government has been maintained year after year in its denunciation of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States more than six decades ago.