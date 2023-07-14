President of Portugal receives his Cuban counterpart





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 14 (ACN) Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, President of Portugal, received today Miguel Diaz-Canel, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, at the National Palace of Belem, in Lisbon.



As reported by the Presidency on Twitter, the official meeting took place in the Sala de Bicos, emblematic hall of the palace.



This visit reaffirms the shared will to continue strengthening our bilateral relations of more than a century of existence, Diaz-Canel wrote in the Book of Honor of the residence.



During the exchange, Rebelo de Sousa presented the Cuban leader with the Grand Collar of the Order of Infante Don Henrique, which represents the highest distinction imposed by the Portuguese president on heads of state visiting the Iberian nation.



Both presidents held a private meeting, which was later extended to the two accompanying delegations.



On Friday morning, the Cuban head of state began his state visit to Portugal with a tour of the Empire Square and the Jerónimos Monastery.



The Cuban delegation includes Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, and Ana Teresita Gonzalez Fraga, first deputy minister of foreign trade and investment.