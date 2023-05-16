Cuba appreciates French associations' support to the Revolution





HAVANA, Cuba, May 15 (ACN) Representatives of Cuba thanked in France the support to the Revolution of solidarity associations of that European country, highlights today the Cuban foreign ministry.



During a meeting held on Sunday in Paris with members of different French solidarity groups, Gerardo Hernandez Nordelo, national coordinator of the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution (CDR), acknowledged the actions carried out there for the release of the five Cuban anti-terrorists who were imprisoned in the United States.



Representing The Five (Gerardo Hernandez, Ramon Labañino, Rene Gonzalez, Fernando Gonzalez and Antonio Guerrero), Hernandez Nordelo, released in 2014, thanked those present for the years of unconditional support for such a difficult battle, and highlighted the efforts of those who even in the worst circumstances remained steadfast in the fight for the cause.



Otto Vaillant Frias, Havana's ambassador to Paris, also praised the work of the solidarity members and expressed his gratitude for their support to the Cuban Revolution.



The members of the different French associations appreciated the fraternal dialogue and ratified their support to Cuba in the fight against the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade and its extraterritorial impact, according to the text.



Hernandez Nordelo, Hero of the Republic of Cuba and deputy to the Cuban Parliament, referred to the role played by the CDRs in today's Cuban society and stressed that their essential mission continues to be the defense of the Revolution.



He discussed the main programs and projects carried out by the CDRs, and commented on the revitalization process being carried out in the mass organization, the largest of its kind in the country.