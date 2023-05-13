Cuban entities promote business opportunities in Vietnam





HAVANA, Cuba, May 12 (ACN) Representatives of more than 100 companies from Ho Chi Minh City, in Vietnam, attended today a forum for the promotion of trade and investment between that Asian country and Cuba.



According to Prensa Latina, the event included the participation of a delegation from the Ministry of Agriculture of Cuba, headed by Maury Hechavarria, deputy head of that portfolio.



Executives of Cuban entities presented details on the agricultural projects in progress in the country and the existing investment opportunities in this field.



Duong Anh Ducc, vice chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City municipal People's Committee, stressed that boosting cooperation in trade and investment, in line with the political and diplomatic ties between the two countries, is a key task set by their leaders and the aspiration of the two countries.

Regarding the Forum, he considered it a great opportunity for his country's enterprises to find investment opportunities in Cuba, which he considered a potential and reliable partner.



Vietnam and Cuba, although geographically distant, have similarities in the process of national construction and defense, aspiration and revolutionary ideal, which constitutes a solid basis for relations of traditional friendship and special solidarity, he said.



The Cuban deputy minister urged for his part to expand collaboration, especially in fields where Vietnam has proven strength, such as rice and coffee cultivation, but also establishing coordination to diversify the supply of machinery for agricultural production.