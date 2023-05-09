Cuba praises Syria's readmission to the League of Arab States





HAVANA, Cuba, May 8 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, praised today the readmission of the Syrian Arab Republic to the League of Arab States.



On Twitter, the Cuban diplomat sent congratulations to the Syrian people and its government for having achieved full regional integration.



According to Prensa Latina, the Council of the League of Arab States held at the level of foreign ministers in Cairo, unanimously decided on Syria's return to the organization.



The resolution adopted by the foreign ministers bears the number 8914 and confirms that, as from Sunday, the participation of Syrian delegations in the meetings of the Council of the League and its bodies will be resumed.



Founded in 1945, the League has 22 member states and aims to promote peace, security and stability by preventing conflicts, resolving disputes and acting in a spirit of solidarity and unity.