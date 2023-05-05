Cuba Regrets Victims of Floods in Rwanda





Havana, May 4 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez sent a message of condolences to Rwanda’s people and government for the fatal victims and huge material damage caused by heavy rains and sudden floods which affected several regions of the country.



“We extend our solidarity, particularly to relatives and Friends of the victims,” wrote the Foreign Minister on his Twitter account.



Authorities in the African nation reported 129 deaths resulting from the impact of the heavy rains which have affected the western Rwandan section since Tuesday, according to Telesur TV chain.



The report explains that the number of victims could increase since rescue operations are still underway.



Heavy rains caused landslides and the overflow of the Sebeya River which interrupted land accesses and destroyed homes when their dwellers were still inside and had not had time to evacuate.