Cuba hails meeting of Communist Parties in Vietnam





HAVANA, Cuba, May 3 (ACN) Roberto Morales Ojeda, secretary of organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), praised today in Vietnam the value of exchanging views and discussing the development models of both nations during the opening session of the 5th Theoretical-Practical Seminar of the Communist Parties of Vietnam (PCV) and Cuba.



Morales Ojeda urged to strengthen the legacy and contributions of Marx, Lenin and the Cuban and Vietnamese heroes and described both countries as examples that prevailed under the guidance of their leaders, Parties and peoples.



The Cuban official referred to the topics for discussion—which include economic-social strategies, cadre policy and ideological work focused on young people—as key issues similarly addressed by the 8th Congress of the PCC and considered a major goal of political education.