Cuban party delegation visits Hanoi





HAVANA, Cuba, May 2 (ACN) A Cuban delegation, headed by the secretary of organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), Roberto Morales Ojeda, arrived today in Hanoi, as part of an official visit to that country that began on Sunday in Ho Chi Minh City.



As reported on Twitter by the PCC, in that city the Cuban representation held a meeting on Monday with the secretary of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Communist Party ( VCP) there, Nguyen Van Nen, who highlighted the historical and brotherly ties that unite both countries.



With the aim of exchanging with party and government authorities, Cuban delegation began last April 23 a tour of socialist countries, which included as first destination the People's Republic of China, and then the Lao People's Democratic Republic.



The delegation includes Joel Queipo Ruiz, member of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the PCC and head of the Economic and Productive Department; Roberto Perez Jimenez, head of the Organization Department; and Aylin Alvarez Garcia, first secretary of the National Committee of the Young Communist League.



Also accompanying Morales Ojeda are the first secretary of the PCC in the province of Cienfuegos, Maryde Fernández López; the rector of the Higher School of the PCC "Ñico Lopez", Rosario Pentón Díaz; and the head of the Department of International Relations of the Central Committee of the PCC, Emilio Lozada Garcia.