Diaz-Canel extends congratulations to president-elect of Paraguay





HAVANA, Cuba, May 2 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel congratulated Santiago Peña, who became Paraguay's president-elect on Sunday.



We ratify Cuba's willingness to deepen bilateral relations between both people and governments, said on Twitter the first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country.



Peña, of the ruling Colorado Party, was the winner in the presidential elections held on Sunday in that South American nation.



According to provisional results of the Superior Tribunal of Electoral Justice, the 44-year-old right-wing economist obtained 42.93 % of the votes over the opposition liberal Efrain Alegre (27.52 %).



Peña is expected to be sworn in for a five-year term in mid-August, replacing President Mario Abdo Benitez.