Cuban party delegation visits historic Cu Chi tunnels in Vietnam





HAVANA, Cuba, May 2 (ACN) The delegation of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) led by Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the PCC, visited on Monday the historic Cu Chi Tunnels, in the southern Ho Chi Minh City, in Vietnam.



On Twitter, Morales Ojeda commented on his impressions of the visit to the site, which he described as praising the genius and heroism of the Vietnamese people in the struggle for their liberation and victory over U.S. imperialism.



Prensa Latina reported that the Cuban delegation was received by Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nam, commander of the Ho Chi Minh City Command, who wished them a successful visit to Vietnam and that it would contribute to fostering friendship between the two countries and the Vietnamese and Cuban nations.



After the tour, Morales Ojeda thanked the Ho Chi Minh City high command for the warm welcome and said the visit allowed the Cuban delegation to learn more about the process of the Vietnamese people's struggle for national liberation.



In addition, they visited the Coop Mary market and the Smart N Green Joint Stock Company farm, where they noted the role of the Party in strengthening the economic development of the Asian nation, as reported by the party representative on Twitter.



The senior party leader and his entourage arrived in Vietnam on Sunday, the last stop of a tour of socialist countries in Asia, after visiting China and Laos.



Upon their arrival in the country, the delegation met with Cuba solidarity organizations, according to Morales Ojeda on the same social media.



The legendary Cu Chi tunnels were dug with rudimentary tools by the militia of that district of the former Saigon between 1946 and 1968.



The system of galleries, which by 1965 reached some 200 kilometers in length and another 500 kilometers of trenches, was built in a methodical and scientific way and has three floors deep, divided into areas according to their functions.