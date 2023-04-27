Diaz-Canel highlights visit of Cuban party delegation to China





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 27 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and president of the country, highlighted today the visit to China by a party delegation from the island, as part of a tour of socialist countries.



On Twitter, the President praised the friendly and exchange character of the Cuban delegation's stay in China, headed by Roberto Morales Ojeda, Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the PCC, and pointed out that it is also a learning experience.



The Cuban delegation develops today in the municipality of Shanghai the fifth day of his visit to the Asian nation, which began in Beijing, and has included in its program meetings with government officials and the Communist Party of China ( CCP), the signing of agreements, as well as tours of sites of historical and cultural interest.



Morales Ojeda reported on the same social media that the delegation visited today the founding site of the CCP in Shanghai, and the museum that exhibits documents, objects and historical images of that time, with the use of information technologies.



The Cuban delegation began a tour of three socialist countries in China on Sunday, where it will meet with party and government authorities.



The Secretary of Organization of the PCC Central Committee met on Monday with Li Qiang, Premier of the Asian country, and Cai Qi, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the PCC, meetings in which both parties reiterated the willingness to strengthen cooperation for mutual benefit, as part of the road to the construction of socialism.



With the signing of two five-year agreements each between party and youth organizations of the two countries, the 5th Theoretical Seminar between the PCC and the PCCh concluded on Tuesday, where the challenges in the construction of socialism were discussed.



The Cuban representation included Joel Queipo Ruiz, member of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the PCC and head of the Economic and Productive Department; Roberto Perez Jimenez, head of the Organization Department; and Aylin Alvarez Garcia, first secretary of the National Committee of the Young Communist League.



Also accompanying Morales Ojeda are the first secretary of the PCC in Cienfuegos province, Maryde Fernández López; the rector of the Higher School of the PCC Ñico Lopez, Rosario Penton Diaz; and the head of the Department of International Relations of the Central Committee of the PCC, Emilio Lozada Garcia.