Cuban Communist Party Members Visit Shanghai





Havana, April 26 (ACN) A Cuban Communist Party delegation meeting a working agenda in China has arrived in the municipality of Shanghai to visit sites of historic and cultural interest and meet with local government and political officials.



The delegation is headed by the Organization Secretary of the Cuban Communist Party’s Central Committee Roberto Morales, who said that he also met with Chen Jinping, secretary of Shanghai’s Communist Party Committee on the excellent bilateral relations; they agreed to advance actions and proposals to develop economic and trade cooperation, Morales noted.



The Cuban delegation kicked off its China tour on Sunday and on Monday Morales met in Beijing with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, and with Communist Party Politburo member Cai Qi.



During these meetings the two sides reiterated their willingness to strengthen cooperation for mutual benefit, as part of the construction of Socialism.



On Tuesday, a seminar on the construction of socialism between the Cuban and Chinese communist party members concluded with two five-year accords between political and youth organizations.