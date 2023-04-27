Cuba at Chile Sustainable Development Forum





Havana, April 26 (ACN) Cuban deputy Foreign Trade and Investment minister Deborah Rivas headed the island’s delegation to the Sixth Meeting of the Forum of Latin American and Caribbean Countries on Sustainable Development, held Wednesday in Chile.



During the opening of the meeting, the Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) Jose Manuel Salazar acknowledged the valuable opportunity offered by the Cuban pro-tempore chair of the Group of 77 plus China to boost actions towards the sustainable development goals in this part of the world.



The Cuban deputy minister was scheduled to address the inter-government forum on the meeting of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development in Latin America and the Caribbean.



Previous to the meeting, the Cuban government official met in the capital Santiago de Cuba with local entrepreneurs interested in trading and investing in Cuba.



