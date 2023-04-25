Cuba and China hold talks on challenges in the construction of socialism





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 25 (ACN) The 5th Theoretical Seminar between the Communist Parties of Cuba ( PCC) and China ( CCP) was held today in Beijing, with the aim of discussing the challenges in the construction of socialism.



The Cuban party reported on Twitter that the event was chaired by the head of the Publicity Department of the CCP Central Committee, Li Shuelei, and the Secretary of Organization of the PCC Central Committee, Roberto Morales Ojeda, who is visiting the Asian nation at the head of a large delegation of his country.



The 5th Theoretical Seminar between the two communist parties was held in person, at the Great People's Palace, after the forum was held in virtual format in March 2022.



Morales Ojeda, in his opening remarks, affirmed that Cuba and China are united by the aspiration to build socialism with their own characteristics, as the only way to achieve a more just society.



He also stressed the importance of the frank and open debate of the Seminar, which will contribute to the deepening of mutual knowledge and the strengthening of the socialist cause in both countries.



The Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the PCC heads a Cuban delegation that on Sunday began a tour of three socialist countries in China, where he will exchange with party and government authorities.