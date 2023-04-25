Cuba and China expand cooperation between political entities





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 25 (ACN) Cuba and China strengthened today the cooperation between party and youth organizations, with the signing of two five-year agreements each, in the context of the visit of a delegation from the island to the Asian nation.



According to Prensa Latina, one of the agreements is a MoU signed by Gong Weibin, vice rector of the Central School of the Communist Party of China ( CCP), and Rosario Penton, rector of the Higher School of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) Ñico Lopez.



One of its objectives is to contribute to the improvement of the training and improvement of cadres and leaders of both parties, as well as to promote and improve theoretical research in view of the new challenges and tasks of each country.



Gong and Penton agreed that the signing of the MoU marks a turning point in the interactions between the two academies, and stressed its importance for the consolidation of the links between the CCP and the CPC, but also at the governmental level.



Meanwhile, the first secretary of the Chinese Communist Youth League, He Junke; and the first secretary of the Cuban Young Communist League, Aylin Alvarez, signed a cooperation agreement that seeks to strengthen ties through activities of mutual interest and joint work on different issues.



It also indicates that the parties will promote the exchange and work links between Casa Editora Abril and the newspaper Juventud Rebelde, both from Cuba; with the China Youth Press Association to improve the strategies of the media aimed at children and young people.



The two agreements, of immediate effect, were signed after the celebration Tuesday in Beijing of the 5th Theoretical Seminar between the Communist Parties of China and Cuba.