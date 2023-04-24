Cuban party official holds meeting with Chinese PM





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 24 (ACN) On the second day of his visit to China, Roberto Morales Ojeda, secretary of organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), held today an exchange with the Prime Minister of that Asian country, Li Qiang.



On Twitter, the Cuban party leader, who arrived in China on Sunday at the head of a large delegation from the island, said that both parties agreed on the need to strengthen economic, trade and financial cooperation, of mutual benefit, as part of the road to the construction of socialism.



Morales Ojeda congratulated Li Qiang on his election as member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China ( CCP) and Prime Minister, and conveyed greetings to the President of that Asian nation, Xi Jinping, on behalf of Army General Raul Castro and Miguel Diaz-Canel, First Secretary of the PCC and head of the Cuban State.



He also ratified the excellent state of ties between the two nations at the political and governmental level, support for Chinese security and global civilization initiatives," the PCC said on the same social media.



The Cuban official denounced the U.S. policy to economically choke the people of the Caribbean island and incite a social outburst; the tightening of the economic, commercial and financial blockade of that government, in the midst of the pandemic; as well as the inclusion in the list of countries sponsoring terrorism.



During the meeting, the representatives of the Caribbean country also met with Cai Qi, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CCP.



Both parties highlighted the broad potential of the Communist Parties to play a decisive role in the promotion of bilateral ties and the construction of socialism in the two countries.