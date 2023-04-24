Fruitful Cuba ALBA-TCP meeting in Venezuela





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 23 (ACN) Felix Plasencia, secretary general of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People's Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP), described as fruitful his meeting with Cuban deputy foreign minister Josefina Vidal, with whom he discussed the achievements of the organization and its present and future challenges.



On her end, Vidal referred to her conversation with Plasencia as an excellent exchange of ideas to keep strengthening regional integration based on solidarity, complementarity and cooperation.



Established on December 14, 2004 at the behest of Commanders Fidel Castro and Hugo Chávez, ALBA-TCP is made up of Cuba, Venezuela, Bolivia, Nicaragua, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and St. Lucia.