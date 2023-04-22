President of Bosnia and Herzegovina to pay official visit to Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 21 (ACN) Željka Cvijanović, president of Bosnia and Herzegovina, will arrive in Cuba next Monday, April 24, for an official visit that will last until April 26.



According to the local foreign ministry, the Bosnian head of state will hold talks with Cuban authorities and carry out other activities of interest.



Early this month, Cvijanović received at the Presidency headquarters the Cuban ambassador to that European nation, Guillermo Vazquez Moreno, in a meeting in which they reviewed the bilateral agenda and agreed on the satisfactory state of ties between the two countries.



On that occasion, the Cuban diplomat, who resides in Budapest, Hungary, conveyed the greetings of President Miguel Diaz-Canel, and reiterated the invitation for the President to visit the island.



When Cuba and Bosnia and Herzegovina established diplomatic relations on April 29, 1997, the Caribbean nation became the first in Latin America to initiate ties with that country, located in the Balkan Peninsula.