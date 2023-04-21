Chinese University Opens Cuba Studies Center





Havana, April 20 (ACN) China’s Hebei International Studies University opened a center for studies on Cuba, which will promote bilateral academic exchange with the Caribbean nation.



A tweet by the Cuban embassy in Bejing explained that the inaugural ceremony on Wednesday was attended by the university rector Sun Jianzhong and Cuban ambassador Carlos Pereira.



The new center is expected to boost mutual knowledge on both countries and dialog with Latin America, wrote on Twitter the Cuban diplomat who later toured the new campus of the university and the International Artificial Intelligence Institute, where Cuban experts are soon expected to arrive.



Back in 2020, the rectors of the Hebei University Sun Jianzhong and of Havana Miriam Nicado signed a cooperation accord to set up the new Artificial Intelligence Institute.



Located in northern China, the Hebei International Studies University counts on 28 institutes and over 21 thousand students, more than 1300 professors.



The higher education center has signed cooperation accords with several Cuban universities like the Higher Arts Institute and the Universities of Oriente and Havana.