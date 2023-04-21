Cuban and Vietnamese News Agency Strengthen Bilateral Links





Havana, April 20 (ACN) The general director of the Vietnamese News Agency (VNA) Vu Viet Trang and her counterpart from the Cuban News Agency (ACN) Edda Diz Garces ratified on Thursday their willingness to further strengthen bilateral relations.



During a meeting in Havana, the two directives agreed to the significance of having a flow of reliable information against current abundance of fake news these days.



Diz Garces said ACN is a provider of true and on-time information, with many correspondents deployed throughout Cuba and currently involved in editorial and economic transformations.



Meanwhile, Vu Viet Trang thanked the Cuban side for the hospitality and referred to the large program of visits of the Vietnamese delegation headed by the President of the Vietnamese Parliament, who attended a special session of the Cuban Parliament.



The executive expressed her intention to renew cooperation accords involving not only text and photos but also audiovisuals, and she congratulated the Cuban News Agency for its 50th birthday.



VNA is a governmental means of information offering news to the local and foreign media outlets, said Viet Trang, first woman to lead the agency.



For years now, the two agencies have maintained closed cooperation relations through the exchange of informations, photos on issues of common interest.



The VNA director met on Tuesday with directives of the Latin American News Agency Prensa Latina to sign several bilateral accords.