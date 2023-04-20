Chinese President salutes Díaz-Canel’s reelection





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 20 (ACN) Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated his Cuban counterpart Miguel Díaz-Canel on his re-election as president of Cuba and stated China’s willingness to maintain close communication links and share future goals together with the Island.



Wang Wenbin, spokesman of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, hailed the results of the Cuban Parliament's vote and stated his confidence that Cuba will achieve new victories in the construction of a sustainable and prosperous socialism.



The official also ratified Beijing's willingness to strengthen mutual political trust and cooperation in multiple fields in the new era.



On Wednesday, Miguel Mario Díaz-Canel was elected by 97.66% of the Cuban parliament members as President of the Republic for a second and last term.