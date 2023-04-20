All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
20
April Thursday

Russian Foreign Minister begins tight program in Cuba



HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 20 (ACN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov begins today the program of his official visit to Cuba as part of a tour of Latin American countries that also included Venezuela, Brazil and Nicaragua.

In his eighth visit to Cuba as Russian foreign minister, Lavrov will meet with President Miguel Diaz-Canel and with his Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodriguez.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Lavrov's visits to Latin American nations aim to promote mutually beneficial political, commercial, economic, educational, humanitarian, cultural and other forms of cooperation.

