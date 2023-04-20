All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
20
April Thursday

Cuba celebrates 49th anniversary of relations with Liberia



HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 19 (ACN) Cuba celebrated Wednesday the 49th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Liberia, marked by fraternity between both countries and their mutual support on issues of the international interest.

The Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MINREX) ratified the country’s willingness to keep strengthening their existing ties of friendship and cooperation, established in 1974.

Among the most significant events in the bilateral relations between the two nations is the official visit that MINREX deputy minister Elio Rodriguez Perdomo paid to Liberia in March this year.

