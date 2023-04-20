Cuba celebrates 49th anniversary of relations with Liberia





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 19 (ACN) Cuba celebrated Wednesday the 49th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Liberia, marked by fraternity between both countries and their mutual support on issues of the international interest.



The Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MINREX) ratified the country’s willingness to keep strengthening their existing ties of friendship and cooperation, established in 1974.



Among the most significant events in the bilateral relations between the two nations is the official visit that MINREX deputy minister Elio Rodriguez Perdomo paid to Liberia in March this year.