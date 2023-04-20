Singaporean Foreign Minister arrived in Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 19 (ACN) Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Singapore, paid his first-ever visit to Cuba.



According to the Cuban Foreign Ministry, Mr. Balakrishnan will hold official talks with his Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, as well as meetings with Cuban authorities.



Cuba and Singapore have had diplomatic ties since 1997, extended on November 4, 2015 with the opening of the Cuban embassy in that city-state.