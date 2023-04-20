Venezuelan President recalls Cuban victory at Bay of Pigs





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 19 (ACN) Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro recalled on Twitter Cuba's historic victory over the mercenaries who invaded Bay of Pigs in 1961 to mark the first defeat of Yankee imperialism in Latin America.



“[It was] an inspiring deed for the Revolution to wage new battles and win new victories,” Maduro remarked. “In defending their sovereignty, the Cubans defeated the Empire at Bay of Pigs.”



On April 19, 1961, after almost 72 hours of fighting, the revolutionary forces led by Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz crushed a counterrevolutionary brigade—armed and trained by the U.S.A.—that arrived at the Zapata Swamp in the province of Matanzas as part of the CIA’s Operation Pluto.