Russian Foreign Minister highlights sovereignty of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 19 (ACN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who will travel to Havana as part of an ongoing tour of the region, said during a press conference in Caracas that Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua have chosen their own path, as they are proud of their history and refuse to depend on anyone ever again.



Lavrov and his Venezuelan counterpart Yván Gil announced that both Ministries discussed practical steps to increase trade and investment between their two nations.



The Russian official’s visits to Brazil, Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba aim to promote mutually beneficial political, commercial, economic, educational, humanitarian, cultural and other forms of cooperation.