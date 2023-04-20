All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
20
April Thursday

Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro Congratulates Re-elected Cuban President



Havana, April 19 (ACN) Venezuela’s Head of State Nicolas Maduro congratulated Cuba’s Miguel Diaz-Canel for his re-election as Cuban President on Wednesday.

On his Twitter account, Maduro said that April 19 is quite a historic day for the Cuban people and he wished Diaz-Canel success in his next term of office.

Miguel Diaz-Canel was re-elected for a second presidential mandate along Vice-president Salvador Valdes Mesa.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News