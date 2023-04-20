Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro Congratulates Re-elected Cuban President

Havana, April 19 (ACN) Venezuela’s Head of State Nicolas Maduro congratulated Cuba’s Miguel Diaz-Canel for his re-election as Cuban President on Wednesday.
On his Twitter account, Maduro said that April 19 is quite a historic day for the Cuban people and he wished Diaz-Canel success in his next term of office.
Miguel Diaz-Canel was re-elected for a second presidential mandate along Vice-president Salvador Valdes Mesa.
