US Solidarity Activists will Join Cuba May Day Celebrations





Havana, April 17 (ACN) The US National Network in Solidarity with Cuba (NNOC) with over 50 organizations demanding the lifting of the US blockade against the island will join the First of May International Brigade.



The US network Works every year along the Cuban Friendship Institute to have the activists join May Day celebrations here. The participants are an important part of our fight against the illegal and inhumane blockade against the island nation, reads a message by the NNOC on Twitter.



The US activists will attend the May Day march and will visit places of economic, historic and cultural interest here, they will also join Cubans in voluntary work and will meet with representatives of different Cuban social organization.