Chairman of Vietnam's national assembly to visit Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 17 (ACN) The member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and chairman of the National Assembly, Vuong Dinh Hue, will pay an official visit to Cuba April 18-23.



In response to an invitation extended by his counterpart Esteban Lazo Hernandez; Dinh Hue will arrive in our country at the head of a large delegation and will develop a broad program of activities, including talks with Cuban authorities.



This visit will ratify the exemplary, close and historic relations between Vietnam and Cuba for more than six decades, forged under the legacy of Fidel Castro and Ho Chi Minh.



In parliamentary matters, among the latest milestones of bilateral ties at the highest level are the virtual exchange held in March 2022 between Esteban Lazo Hernandez and Vuong Dinh Hue; and the fraternal meeting between Ana Maria Mari Machado, vice president of the National Assembly of People's Power, and the head of the Vietnamese National Assembly, in the framework of the 5th World Conference of Speakers of Parliament, in Vienna, in September 2021.



Also, in November 2022, the Secretary of the National Assembly, Homero Acosta, made a working visit to the sister Asian nation, where he developed a program of activities in Hanoi and the provinces of Da Nang, Can Tho, and Ho Chi Minh City; and held a courtesy meeting with the Chairman of the National Assembly, Vuong Dinh Hue.



The stay of the Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly in our country will take place in the context of commemorations for the 50th anniversary of Fidel's visit to Vietnam and the 60th anniversary of the creation of the Cuban Committee for Solidarity with South Vietnam.