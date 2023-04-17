All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Foreign Minister of Singapore will visit Cuba



HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 16 (ACN) The Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan will pay an official visit to Cuba on April 19.

During his stay, Balakrishnan will meet with Cuban authorities and carry out other activities of interest, according to Prensa Latina news agency.

Cuba and Singapore have had diplomatic ties since 1997, extended on November 4, 2015, with the opening of the Cuban embassy in that city-state.

