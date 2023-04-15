Cuba marks 44th anniversary of ties with Grenada





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 14 (ACN) Cuba celebrated today the 44th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with Grenada.



The foreign ministry, on Twitter, ratified the willingness of the Caribbean nation to maintain the brotherhood and cooperation ties with that country.



Havana and Saint George established relations on April 14, 1979, one month after the triumph of the Grenadian revolution led by Maurice Bishop, although between 1983 and 1992 the ties were suspended, until normalization during the administration of Prime Minister Nicholas Brathwaite.



Cuba has provided technical assistance to Grenada in sectors such as education, health, fisheries, agriculture, construction and sports, as well as contributing to the training of Grenadian students.