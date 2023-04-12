All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Canadian Medical Donation to Reach Cuba



Havana, April 11 (ACN) The Toronto-based Juan Gualberto Gomez Association of Cuban Residents and other Canadian organizations are shipping a container with medical items to Cuba, according to the island’s Foreign Ministry.

The humanitarian gesture is part of the so-called European Channel for Cuba—World Tsunami against the US blockade of Cuba—which also includes supportive organizations like Not Just Tourists and the Cuba-Canada Friendship Association.

The leader of the Cuban Residents in Toronto Association, Julio Fonseca, said that they dedicated their support action to the tsunami against the US blockade of Cuba and he went on to underline the initiative launched last week by Europe for Cuba to take actions against the US siege of the island nation.

