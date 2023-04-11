Cuba and Laos ratify willingness to strengthen ties





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 11 (ACN) The Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) ratified their willingness to strengthen their historic ties and maintain solidarity, the Cuban political organization reported today on its website.



During an exchange by videoconference, Emilio Lozada Garcia, head of the International Relations Department of the PCC Central Committee, and Thongsavanh Phomvihane, member of the LPRP Central Committee and chairman of its Foreign Relations Commission, reviewed the inter-party agenda for 2023 and agreed to give continuity to the consensuses reached between the top leaders of both parties in the June 2022 meeting.



According to the text, Lozada Garcia updated his counterpart on the situation in the Caribbean nation and the main challenges currently facing the Cuban Revolution.



The official highlighted the results of the recent national elections, last March 26, to elect deputies to the National Assembly of People's Power and emphasized the majority support of the people for socialism in the midst of the tightening of the economic war and U.S. hostility.



Phomvihane emphasized the bonds prevailing between the parties, while reaffirming his interest in maintaining solidarity and accompaniment to Cuba, its Party and people in their struggles and demands.