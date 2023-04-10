Cuban Deputy Premier concludes visit to China





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 9 (ACN) A Cuban delegation headed by Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Jorge Luis Perdomo concluded a working visit to several Chinese provinces and signed several agreements of cooperation in priority sectors.



Perdomo’s agenda also included meetings with executives and representatives of local and Cuban companies based in the People’s Republic currently engaged in various projects related to the Island’s socio-economic development plan until 2030.



During the week, the official highlighted the positive results of the visit paid by Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel to China and the agreements with President Xi Jinping that involved the fields of telecommunications, electronics and biotechnology, as well as Cuba’s willingness to strengthen bilateral cooperation between both countries.