Cuba Condemns Israel Attack against Worshipers in Ramadan





Havana, April 5 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez condemned on Wednesday the Israeli attack against worships at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan.



On his Twitter account, Minister Rodriguez said that the attack was a violation of international norms. “Actions of this kind damage the religious sentiment of Palestinians and raise the climate of violence,” the minister alerted.



The Israeli police stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque and force out hundreds of Palestinians in their pray during Ramadan.



Reports say that the police agents used tear gas after they broke windows in the compound, which caused many to go under asphyxia.



The Palestinian Red Crescent in Jerusalem denounced that the police blocked the medical personnel from accessing the compound to help the injured.



