Cuba participates in International Trade Fair in Vietnam





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 5 (ACN) Cuba is presenting a variety of its goods and services at the 32nd Vietnam International Trade Fair (Vietnam Expo 2023), attended by more than 500 companies from 16 countries.



Cuba has four stands where enterprises such as Labiofam Asia, the distributors HT Pharma and Duc Minh Medical J.S.C-Almedic J.S.C, Habanos and Dinvai Construcciones S.A. are exhibiting pharmaceutical products such as the recombinant vaccine against hepatitis B, Heberbiovac HB, the monoclonal antibody CIMAher u, and the Infantix neonatal screening system, as well as natural nutritional supplements, preventive protectors and stimulants. Furthermore, they provide information to visitors about the Island’s potential to provide engineering, design and construction services for various kinds of highly complex works.



Organized since 1991, Vietnam Expo 2023 includes workshops and seminars intended to increase efficiency in promoting investment and trade in domestic and foreign markets.