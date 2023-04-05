Cuba Extends Condolences to Somalia for Deaths under Heavy Rains





Havana, April 4 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez sent a message of condolences to the people and government of Somalia after the loss of human lives and material damage inflicted by heavy rains and floods in several regions of the country.



On his Twitter account, Minister Rodriguez extended his sympathies to the relatives and close friends of the victims.



At least 23 persons, including six minors, died in Somalia as a consequence of floods occurring in the beginning of the rainy season, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

