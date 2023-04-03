Cuban deputy PM continues working visit to China





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 3 (ACN) After four days of talks with Chinese authorities and companies, Jorge Luis Perdomo Di-Lella, deputy prime minister of Cuba, continues today with his working visit to that Asian nation with the aim of strengthening bilateral cooperation in strategic areas of the economy.



On Twitter, the Cuban representative described as fraternal his meeting with Zhang Guoqing, vice premier of China, where they ratified the strengthening of political dialogue.



Both parties exchanged experiences on socialist construction and cooperation in sectors such as telecommunications, biotechnology, health, among others.



Perdomo Di-Lella met with Han Fangming, president of the Charhar Institute, a Chinese Think Tank, which brings together intellectuals and prominent personalities.



During the dialogue, the officials agreed to strengthen academic, educational and cultural cooperation between the two countries.



The vice prime minister arrived in Beijing, on March 30, to carry out an extensive work agenda that included meetings with Jin Zhuanglong, minister of industries and information technologies; Luo Zhaohui, president of the international development agency;

Zeng Yixin, vice president of the national health commission; Zheng Shanjie, president of the national development and reform commission of China, as well as with members of the state mission, students in China, representatives of firms and joint ventures.