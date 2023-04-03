Cuba mourns deaths and damages caused by strong storms in US





HAVANA, cUBA, Apr 3 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parilla, Cuban foreign minister, mourned today the loss of human lives and the destruction caused by the storm system that affected several regions in the Midwest and southern United States.



On Twitter, the Cuban diplomat sent condolences to the families of the victims and wishes for a speedy recovery to the victims in this wide belt of the United States, home to some 85 million people.



According to local media, the severe weather event with multiple tornadoes, thunderstorms and scattered hail left at least 32 people dead, several injured, trees down, loss of electricity service, destruction of homes and businesses, among other damages.



President Joseph Biden informed that the magnitude of the damage continues being evaluated, while he declared disaster areas in several parts of the country and made available federal resources and financial aid for recovery.