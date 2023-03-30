Cuba reiterates commitment to the cause of the Palestinians





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 30 (ACN) On the occasion of Land Day, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla reasserted his country's solidarity with and commitment to the just cause of that Arab people, whose territory is illegally occupied by Israel, and stated Cuba’s support for the inalienable right of Palestine to a sovereign and independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital city and with the borders prior to 1967, when the occupation began.



March 30 is a day of commemoration of the events of that date in 1976, when a general strike was organized against Israel's systematic occupation of land, which the United Nations has denounced as a violation of the rights of the Palestinians.



A UN commission remarked in a recent report that Israel is engaged in the expropriation and exploitation of Palestinian land and natural resources and in the imposition of restrictive urban planning and zoning policies in the West Bank.



According to official data, since the beginning of 2023, Israeli troops and settlers have killed 78 Palestinians, including 13 children and one woman.