Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Meets Botswana Authorities





Havana, March 29 (ACN) Cuban deputy foreign minister Elio Rodriguez met on Wednesday with Botswana’s government officials and representatives of that country’s social sectors.



As part of a working visit to Botswana, the Cuban official met with the Executive Secretary of the Community for the Development of Southern Africa, Mpedi Magosi, who thanked Cuba for its cooperation with his organization and with its 16 member states.



Pono Moaltlhodi, vice-chair of Botswana’s National Assembly expressed his willingness to boost parliamentary exchange with Cuba.



Meanwhile the Cuban official received the gestures of gratitude for the work of Cuban workers in the African country, particularly from the minister of health Edwin Dikoloti, who expressed his interest in expanding medical cooperation with Cuba.



The Cuban government official arrived in Botswana after visiting South Africa, where he presided over the 17th Meeting of Political Consultations between the foreign ministries of Cuba and that African nation.