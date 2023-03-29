Cuba Affirms Commitment to Regional Integration





Havana, March 28 (ACN) Cuban deputy Foreign Minister Anayansi Rodriguez ratified Cuba’s unyielding commitment to Latin American and Caribbean integration during a Meeting of Coordinators with the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).



On her Twitter account, the Cuban diplomat gave details about her participation at the meeting, the first of its kind under the pro-tempore chair of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Cuba also reiterated its support of that Caribbean nation leading the organization founded in 2010.



During the 7th CELAC Summit in January, Argentina, Saint Vicent’s Premier Ralph Gonsalves received the chair of the 33-member states organization from Argentina’s Alberto Fernandez. In that summit, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel expressed his support of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.