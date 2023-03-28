Cuba calls for cooperation for universal access to ICTs





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 28 (ACN) Gerardo Peñalver, Cuban first deputy foreign minister, urged in New York, to strengthen cooperation alliances to achieve universal access to information and communication technologies (ICTs) and take advantage of their potential in promoting the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.



Speaking Monday on behalf of the Group of 77 plus China (G77 + China) at the first thematic debate of the Global Digital Compact process on digital inclusion and connectivity, the Cuban diplomat stressed that the COVID-19 pandemic exposed inequalities in the digital field.

The pandemic has highlighted the risk of the digital divide becoming the new face of the development divide, the first deputy minister warned.



He stressed that in developing countries behind the digital gap are lack of infrastructure, high cost of equipment, lack of digital skills and illiteracy.



This must be addressed, he said, through increased investment in digital infrastructure, technology transfer to these nations, solidarity, cooperation and capacity building.



Common ground needs to be found on how to foster inclusion, also ensuring that those living in vulnerable situations benefit from digital technologies, and that the customs, languages and traditional knowledge of indigenous peoples are respected and promoted, Peñalver said.



The G77 + China declaration considered as other issues that have an impact on the digital gap, the technological monopoly, the enactment and application of unilateral economic, financial or trade measures, the absence of a coherent dialogue and institutionalized mechanisms for sharing knowledge, experiences, expertise and technologies, and the need to improve regulatory frameworks.



According to the document, ICTs under favorable conditions can be a powerful tool for increasing productivity, innovation and economic growth, improving the quality of life for all, and fostering dialogue among people, nations and civilizations.