Spanish union rejects designation of Cuba as a sponsor of terrorism





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 28 (ACN) The Trade Union Confederation of Workers Commissions (CCOO), from Spain, rejected the unjustified designation of Cuba as a country that sponsors terrorism, which prevails in the most recent United States report on this scourge.



In a statement available on its website, the Spanish trade union organization demands its government and the European Union to redouble their efforts before Washington to remove Cuba from the unilateral list, among whose negative effects is the worsening of the obstacles to financial transactions of the Caribbean nation.



The CCOO stresses that the renewal (on February 28) of Cuba's status as a sponsor of terrorism seriously harms the peace talks that the Colombian government of Gustavo Petro is holding with the National Liberation Army to achieve a negotiated resolution to the armed conflict.

The statement also highlights the importance of establishing an end to the illegal economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed on Cuba by the United States.



The northern country must put an end, definitively, to its policy of harassment of Cuba, the union declared, and stressed that both the blockade and the unjust sanctions that derive from the classification as a state sponsor of terrorism, affect living conditions of of millions of Cubans.