Cuba mourns death of Italian intellectual Gianni Miná





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 28 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, mourned the death of Italian intellectual Gianni Miná at 84, as a result of a heart disease.



On Twitter account, Diaz-Canel sent condolences on behalf of Cuba to family and friends of the writer, journalist and television host.



His unforgettable interviews with Fidel and his fight for justice earned him our admiration and affection, the head of state wrote.



Born in Turin on May 17, 1938, Miná began his career as a sports journalist in 1959.He won the St. Vincent Award in 1981 as best television journalist of the year.



In 1987 he conducted a memorable 16-hour interview with the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, from which the documentary Fidel tells Che was born, and which inspired a book published in several languages around the world.



He is the author of more than 60 documentaries, including, in addition to the aforementioned, El Che 40 años después (1992)(Che Guevara, 40 years later) and La última entrevista de Fidel (Fidel's last interview) (2015).



Within his extensive work as a writer, journalist and documentarist, the essay Continente desaparecido stands out, made with interviews to Gabriel Garcia Marquez, Jorge Amado, Eduardo Galeano, Rigoberta Menchu, Mons. Samuel Ruiz, Frei Betto and Pombo y Urbano; and books such as Fidel; Un encuentro con Fidel; El papa y Fidel and Un mundo mejor es posible, among others.