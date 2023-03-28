Cuban President Meets with FAO Representative





Havana, March 27 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez met on Monday with Mario Lubetk assistance director general of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).



During the meeting at Havana’s Revolution Palace, the Cuban head of state expressed his willingness to keep strengthening the historic relations of cooperation between the FAO and Cuba.



Diaz-Canel also reiterated his gratitude to the FAO for its support of Cuba’s efforts towards food sovereignty.



The UN FAO was founded in 1945 to achieve food security in the world by increasing nutritional levels, improving agricultural production, the living conditions of people in rural areas and contributing to expanding the world economy.



An office was opened in Cuba back in 1968 to attend to issues related to the FAO and ten years later the organization had its official representation on the island.



FAO projects in Cuba are linked to other UN agencies, funds and programs in tune with the 2020-2024 cooperation framework of the United Nations for Sustainable Development