Russia Congratulates Cuba for Results of National Election





Havana, March 27 (ACN) The President of the Federation Council of Russia’s Federal Assembly (Parliament) Valentina Matvienko congratulated the President of the Cuban National Assembly of People’s Power, Esteban Lazo for the successful results of Sunday’s National Election.



During a phone conversation Monday morning, the Russian official congratulated Lazo with whom she held talks last November 2022 during an official visit by the top Cuban parliamentarian to Russia. Matavienko and Lazo agreed to keep deepening current inter-parliamentary relations.



Over six million Cubans cast their ballot at Sunday’s parliamentary elections, standing for 75. 92 percent of the electoral roll. A total of 470 parliament deputies were elected by the people in direct and secret vote.



Next April 19, the new parliament will elect its leadership, the President and Vice-President of the Republic of Cuba.