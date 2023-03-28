Cuba is willing to Keep Enhancing Bilateral Dialog with France





Havana, March 27 (ACN) Cuba is willing to keep promoting bilateral political dialog with France, said Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Monday.



On his Twitter account, Rodriguez said that during talks with French ambassador to Havana Laurent Burin des Roziers, he ratified Cuba’s willingness to expand economic, commercial, investment and cooperation relations with France. The two diplomats also addressed issues on the multilateral and regional agendas.



In March 2022, Cuban and France representatives held bilateral political relations and considered projects of mutual cooperation, said Rodriguez.



Cuba-France bilateral links were strengthened with the signing of six cooperation projects in 2021 at the end of the 6th bilateral Economic and Commercial Commission which dealt with issues in the areas of agriculture, water resources and healthcare.